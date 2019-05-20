LG develops its own Neural Engine AI chip

Artificial Intelligence is the future regardless if we’re talking about phones, cars, or appliances. Smartphones have become smarter and smarter over the past couple of years, with Huawei, Apple, and Qualcomm already utilizing Neural Engines to allow their chips to learn and adapt on the fly.

LG has finished developing its own AI chip. The LG Neural Engine will help AI devices for the home become smarter, as LG is one of the largest manufacturers of home appliances and consumer electronics.

The AI Chip incorporates visual intelligence to better recognize and distinguish space, location, objects and users while voice intelligence accurately recognizes voice and noise characteristics while product intelligence enhances the capabilities of the device by detecting physical and chemical changes in the environment.

Robot vacuum cleaners, washing machines and refrigerators of the not so distant future will definitely be smarter. LG says that products utilizing the LG AI Chip take advantage of the On-Device AI to operate even without a network connection. If security and privacy is your concern, LG seems to have though about that as well: “What’s more, LG’s AI Chip employs a powerful security engine to better protect personal data from external hacking. Processing that does not require high security is designed to run in a general zone and jobs that require higher security run in a separate hardware-implemented security zone“.

You can read more details in the press release at the source link below