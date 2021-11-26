LG A1 OLED TV is selling for less than $1000 this Black Friday

Black Friday is the best time to buy a new TV. During this period, deals are spurting across all the major retailers across the United States, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and many others. And if you're seriously considering buying an LG TV this Black Friday, check out this amazing deal that is available on LG's A1 OLED TV series.

OLED TVs are usually regarded as the best TVs in the world. In terms of picture quality, OLED TVs are far more superior to LED and even QLED TVs. OLED TVs from LG are generally priced around $1,200, but thanks to Black Friday, you can grab LG's A1 OLED TV starting at $896. The TV's 48-inch variant is available on Amazon for a price of $896 whereas the bigger 55-inch variant will cost you just over $1000, at $1,096.

LG A1 OLED TV has a 4K 60Hz panel. The TV is great for watching TV shows and movies and you can play games on it too — the colors look punchy and blacks are deep. However, it doesn't support the 120Hz refresh rate so you won't be able to enjoy the full power of your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. It runs on LG's WebOS that supports all the major streaming platforms and comes with a remote that can perform voice search as well. If you're in the market for an OLED TV, the LG OLED A1 series is a good option to consider — especially at this price point.