While Huawei prepares for 5G, LG gets ready for 6G

Unnamed industry sources cited by DigiTimes claim that Huawei started placing orders with supply chain partners earlier than its international competitors. These orders, according to report, include, but are not limited to “FCBGA packaging for base station chips, high-end SoCs packaging, and TDDI IC packaging for all-screen smartphones”.

Meanwhile, the Korea Herald reports that LG is already looking to the future beyond 5G. The Korean manufacturer has opened a 6G research center within KAIST Institute, “a research organization for technologies for the country’s economic development run by the Korea Advanced Institute of Technology”. This way, LG is trying to outrun its competitors mid-long term by conducting projects to connect 5G and 6G.

LG will enhance research on telecom network technologies to be able to lead global standardizations for the sixth-generation network — Park Il-pyung, chief technology officer of LG.

Image credit: ieee.org