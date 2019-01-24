Android

LG’s 5G phone will be bigger and better at MWC 2019

Contents

As LG has typically done in the run-up to big smartphone launches, the chaebol is spoiling some secrets of the 5G device it will debut at MWC 2019.

On its Korean blog, the company said that the phone would have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor — it will bring a 45 percent performance bump from last year’s flagship chipset — and 5G connectivity, presumably through the separately-attached Snapdragon X50 modem. More space than ever has been dedicated to  the vapor cooling chamber — 170 percent larger than the piping and twice the water found on the LG V40 ThinQ. And finally, there’s a 4,000mAh battery — given the apparent power needs that early 5G access has, lasting power will be important.

LG found in a survey of 1,000 US and Korean respondents, 74 percent have expressed a desire for 5G service. But there’s plenty more that needs to come together — be it from the OEM side or the carrier side — to bloom its full potential.

Sprint has announced its first-in-the-country carriage agreement of the LG 5G phone. Other networks in Europe are also mulling their options. Keep in mind that this device is separate to the LG G8.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
LG
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
5G, chipsets, LG, MWC, MWC 2019, News, qualcomm, Snapdragon 855, teaser
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.