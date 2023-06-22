Whether you’re a gamer or want a powerful laptop for more demanding workflows and tasks, there’s no denying that gaming laptops are perfect for graphics-intensive tasks. They come in all shapes and sizes, and we’ve got four excellent deals consisting of some amazing devices, including one from Razer, another from Lenovo, and two others from MSI. Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals.

Razer Blade 15 $1795 $3000 Save $1205 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. $1795 at Amazon

The one you should keep your eye on is the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. It’s powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It has all the power to play the most demanding games available today, and it has 16GB of memory and 1TB of PCIe SSD. It runs Windows 11, and it’s made of aluminium. It feels elegant, and premium, and it’s a well-regarded gaming laptop.

It has Chrome RGB backlit keys, and a Thunderbolt 4 port to charge the device and connect it with external GPUs and monitors. As the name suggests, the laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rate, making all games look butter smooth and more enjoyable. There’s no ghosting and slow delays, and the Razer Blade 15 could help you level up your gaming experience.

If you don’t want to spend $1,700 on a gaming computer, there are two more affordable options. The first is from MSI. It’s the Stealth 15M, which comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display. It’s slim and light, and has an RGB keyboard and Thunderbolt 4. It’s powered by the Intel Core i7-1260P CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It has 16GB of memory and 512GB of NVMe SSD, and it’s plenty powerful to run more AAA titles at medium and high settings. The 16/512GB model is currently only $1,000, down from $1,400.

MSI Stealth 15M $1000 $1400 Save $400 The MSI Stealth 15M arrives with a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics to run your favorite games. $1000 at Amazon $1,400 at Best Buy (32GB RAM / 1TB Storage)

The other great option is the MSI Pulse GL66. Like most gaming laptops, it has a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display, and it’s powered by the Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. There’s an RGB keyboard, and while the laptop might not be as slim as other machines on this list, it’s still fairly slim. The laptop currently goes for $1,100 instead of its usual $1,600 price tag.

MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop $1100 $1600 Save $500 The MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, USB-C connectivity, an RGB gaming keyboard, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space and more. $1100 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $688 $900 Save $212 The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 might be the device for you. It has a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. There’s 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. $688 at Amazon

Suppose you have a smaller budget, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 might be the device for you. It has a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. There’s 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage to store some games, although you might want to expand it once you get an opportunity, given that many graphics-intensive games weigh at least 100GB nowadays. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 will set you back $690, which is a massive saving compared to its usual $900 price tag.