Lenovo has launched a new all-in-one (AIO) desktop – the Yoga AIO 7 – that has a rotating hinge, allowing users to switch between landscape and portrait mode effortlessly. Even more impressive is the fact that you can change the screen orientation remotely using a phone or tablet. In addition to vertical movements, the new Lenovo AIO also allows 20-degrees of tilt adjustment for maximum comfort.

Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU

Talking about the specifications, you get a 27-inch 4K display that covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut. The display also comes with TUV Rheinland Blue Light certification and anti-flicker settings as well. The device has an impressively thin frame and there is also a user-facing JBL-certified stereo speaker just below the screen to take care of your entertainment needs.

Inside, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor ticking alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Lenovo has equipped the device with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD, although options with HDD storage will also be on the table. Lenovo has not made any concessions when it comes to port selection on the Yoga AIO 7 either. Here’s everything you get on the machine:

Side 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x Microphone/Earphone Combo 3 x OSD Button

Rear 2 x USB 2.0 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x Power DC-In 1 x LAN-In

Top 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C



Arrives in February starting at $1,599

The company also bundles a wireless keyboard, mouse, and a detachable webcam with a matching shade to go with the Yoga AIO 7. Lenovo says that Yoga AIO 7 is already available in China and will make its way to the US market in February carrying a price tag of $1,599 for the base model.