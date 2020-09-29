Earlier this year, Lenovo announced what it calls the world’s first foldable PC – the ThinkPad X1 Fold. As the name suggests, this device has a single touch-sensitive 13-inch 2K display that folds in the middle across the two halves of the device joined by a hinge, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2. Lenovo has priced the ThinkPad X1 Fold starting at $2,499 and it is now up for pre-order in the US, while shipping commences in the upcoming weeks.

Talking about the internals, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold can be configured with an Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor that employs the Intel hybrid technology. It ticks alongside 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. There is a 5MP camera at the top alongside an IR sensor for Windows Hello login. Lenovo is offering the foldable device in multiple configurations and bundles that include the Lenovo Mod Pen and the Lenovo Fold Mini Bluetooth keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

Lenovo has also launched the high-end ThinkPad X1 Nano which the company claims to be the lightest ThinkPad ever, and also the first laptop from Lenovo to come with Intel Evo certification. The latter means wake time of less than one second, up to 9 hours of battery life, fast charging and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It comes equipped with a 13-inch 2K display that supports Dolby Vision. The wireless connectivity suite is covered by Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (optional).

Coming to the internal hardware, it can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processors with the new Intel Xe graphics. The Intel silicon can be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano also comes with an updated suite of AI and biometric ThinkShield security features that include voice recognition and presence detection for automatically locking the device. The ThinkPad X1 Nano starts at $1,399 and will be available in the next quarter.