Lenovo recently released the teaser of its upcoming gaming phone, which is tipped to be called the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. It is said to come with model number L70081. The same model number was also spotted on Geekbench. Now, the device has appeared on 3C authority of China and has received new certification.

According to the 3C listing of the Lenovo L70081 5G phone will have support for two power adapters – LC-658 and SC-88. These are likely to be 65W and 45W fast chargers. In the past, the Lenovo Legion Pro has had support for 90W fast charging with a trick. It required users to connect two 45W chargers to the two USB-C ports of the smartphone simultaneously. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro comes with dual USB-C ports. If Lenovo follows the design language of the predecessor, the upcoming Legion 2 Pro could have support for up to 110W fast charging.

While Lenovo is yet to tease the features of its upcoming gaming phone, it has teased that the Lenovo Legion Pro 2 will come with a dual-turbo cooling fan. The Geekbench listing has already revealed the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 889 SoC, which is likely to be found on the majority of Android flagships launching in 2021. As per the listing, the device will come with 16 GB of RAM. It is said to run Android 11 out of the box.

For reference, the two recently-announced gaming phones – Red Magic 6 Pro and ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate – are equipped with up to 18GB RAM. Hence, it is possible for Lenovo to offer a model with 18GB RAM on its upcoming gaming phone. Moreover, the company’s previous gaming phone came with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Hence, we expect the Legion 2 Pro to support at least a 144Hz refresh rate. Other details remain to be teased.

