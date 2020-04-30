Lenovo ThinkPad Keyboard

Lenovo ThinkPad laptops have had some of the best keyboards on the market. Now, the company is bringing the experience to your desktop.

Lenovo‘s new ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II charges via USB-C, and can connect via Bluetooth or a USB receiver. The latter can support two connected devices. Moreover, it has the infamous little red nub that ThinkPads are famous for.

The new keyboard works Android as well as Windows, and supports 6-point entry to aid the visually impaired.

To recall, it was first showcased at CES, and now it is available for $99 from Lenovo’s website.

Via: The Verge

