Lenovo has today launched a new Chrome OS machine- the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook – targeted at enterprise customers. The new Lenovo offering retains the signature ThinkPad series keyboard layout and looks quite premium, thanks to an aluminum chassis that is offered in a single Abyss Blue colorway. Lenovo’s premium Chromebook also features a 360-degree hinge for versatile use case scenarios, and comes with a host of optional add-ons such as a world-facing camera above the keyboard deck, a fingerprint sensor, and a garaged USI pen

Another notable aspect of the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is the silicon under the hood. The machine can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor, which is part of a new “Ryzen C” lineup of AMD processors targeted squarely at Chromebooks. The AMD processor is paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of B eMMC and M.2 PCIe TLC SSD, but users can further expand the onboard storage via the microSD card slot.

Over at the front, there is a 13.3-inch FHD display with 300 nits of peak brightness and narrow bezels. However, Lenovo will also offer the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook with a touch-sensitive 4K OLED panel (400 nits) as well. The device comes equipped with a 51Whr battery that is claimed to last 10 hours on a single charge and supports fast charging as well. 

The machine’s I/O is handled by a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a couple of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm combo jack. Wireless connectivity is taken care of by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, but support for cellular connectivity is missing. Lenovo has priced the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook starting at $579 and says it will up for grabs soon, but the company hasn’t provided any details about availability in the international market. 

Source: Lenovo

You May Also Like
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go, and it starts at a sweet $549
Microsoft Surface Laptop goes on sale starting October 13 in the US. Is it finally a Surface device that can tackle the Chromebook challenge?
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, and many more devices on sale today
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H, where we find Apple’s MacBook Air, an Apple Shopping event, and more devices on sale
Razer Blade Stealth 13
Razer’s new Blade Stealth 13 packs an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and OLED display
Razer Blade Stealth 13 starts at $1,799 for the variant packing a 13.3-inch 120Hz FHD display, and will be available later this month.