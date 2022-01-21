Lenovo's new gaming smartphone could pack up to 18GB RAM under the hood

Lenovo’s Legion series are some of the best smartphones from the company, and they also stand out with their impressive gaming performance. A new upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone is rumored to be introduced very soon, and it may be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

A tipster shared some new information on Weibo (via GSMArena) of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 flagship device, which will reportedly come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and pack up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is expected to feature a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. Scrolling through social media and looking at cat photos with that many hertz is expected to be butter smooth.

The large display and powerful chipset will need a beefy battery, and a 5,500 mAh capacity unit should take care of the issue. The device will also support 68W fast wired charging, and we don’t know if Lenovo will bring back the two USB-C port designs that allowed the phone to charge at an impressive 90W. The design of the Legion Y90 is also said to be very similar to the Legion 2 series, which should have a fan, camera setup in the center on the back of the device.

Given that last year’s Lenovo Legion 2 series came in two variants, a standard and a Pro, we expect to see a Lenovo Legion Y90 and a Legion Y90 Pro model. The new gaming phone will also have dual X-axis vibration motors. It’s not yet clear when the new devices are supposed to launch, but we expect them to be announced by April by the latest, and we should see more information leak in the coming weeks and months ahead.