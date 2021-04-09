Lenovo launched its 2nd-gen gaming phone in the form of Legion Phone Duel 2. The smartphone comes with a twin-turbo fan active cooling system alongside featuring a vapor chamber with liquid cooling for passive cooling. As if that doesn’t make it enough of a “gaming phone,” it packs two batteries, two USB-C ports, a pop-up camera, and up to 18 gigs of RAM. As a result, the smartphone also features an unusual design that is thicker in the middle. It might seem like a weird play at first, but the practicality is being questioned now – courtesy of YouTuber JerryRigEverything.

The YouTuber took the Legion Phone Duel 2 to his testing lab. The phone went through the channel’s signature rigorous testing of durability. It starts with the screen glass scratching at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves at level 7, which is nothing to worry about. Further, the screen survives an open flame for about 33 seconds until pixels start to get damaged, and then never fully recover.

After that, the phone simply breaks into two halves like a biscuit when bent. It broke more easily than the ROG Phone 5. It could be because of the antenna lines on the sides that are weak spots. They are symmetrically placed on either side of the middle bump. Hence, making it easier for the YouTuber to break it. By the end of the video, the phone is reduced to three parts. However, the front glass is still intact. You can watch the video below:

Gaming phones might pack a lot of prowess but their build quality and choices are questionable. Before this, the ROG Phone 5 faced a similar treatment and broke into two halves. However, the Legion Phone Duel 2 broke more readily than the ROG counterpart. The bend test suggests that you shouldn’t sit on your new gaming phones or keep them in your back pocket.