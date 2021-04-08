Gaming smartphones are generally more powerful than needed. You know, who needs 18GB of RAM on an Android smartphone? However, several phone makers have jumped on the bandwagon and delivered some of the most powerful smartphones in history. ASUS has its ROG lineup, while Nubia delivers Red Magic devices, and Black Shark has its own gaming phones. Now, Lenovo has launched the successor to its first-gen Legion gaming phone.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 comes with a refreshed design, a bigger battery capacity, and more. It features a 6.92-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 2460 x 1080 resolution with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. That’s not all; the device features a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, which is more than double the ROG Phone 5. It is said to offer a 3.8ms response time. Further, it is an 8-bit HDR display with a Pixelworks i6 chipset. The screen lies under the protection of Gorilla Glass 5.

Like all other flagship and gaming smartphones, the Legion Phone Duel 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM on the base model and 18 gigs on the top-end variant. The UFS 3.1 storage starts at 128 gigs and goes up to 512GB.

You get front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a game mode that enhances the in-game sound experience. Plus, there are four microphones with noise reduction and a dual smart amplifier. The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for a maximum of 90W fast charging via two USB-C ports. However, it comes with a 65W fast charger.

Coming to the optics, the Legion Phone Duel 2 packs a 64MP OmniVision primary camera that is accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, you miss out on telephoto and macro sensors. A 44MP pop-up selfie shooter is housed on the right edge of the device to maintain the landscape-first view of the device. The phone can record in 8K at 24 fps and 4K at 60fps.

The Legion Phone Duel 2 also borrows a feature from gaming laptops. It comes with a twin-turbo fan active cooling system. One of them is an intake fan with 29 blades and a 12,500 RPM, while the other is an output fan that takes out the hot air. Lenovo says that the fans have a noise level of 24.7dB and a life of up to 50,000 hours, which is almost 6 years. Moreover, it includes a vapor chamber with liquid cooling for passive cooling. You also get four ultrasonic shoulder keys, dual force touch sensors, and dual capacitance keys.

The smartphone is available in Ultimate Black and Titanium White and comes in multiple configurations –

8GB RAM + 128GB = ¥3699 (~$565)

12GB RAM + 128GB = ¥4099 (~$625)

12GB RAM + 256GB = €799/¥4399 (~$672)

16GB RAM + 512GB = €999/¥5299 (~$809)

18GB RAM + 512GB = ¥5999 (~$916)

The availability of Legion Phone Duel 2 in the US is yet “to be determined.” It will be available for purchase in Europe and the Asia Pacific in May.