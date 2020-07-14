Legion Gaming phone
Lenovo recently announced that its highly anticipated Legion gaming phone will be launched on July 22. Today, a teaser poster shared on Weibo has revealed that the Legion gaming-centric phone will sport a display that offers a 144 Hz refresh rate, something that only a handful of phones such as the Nubia Play and iQoo Neo 3 boast of right now.

Additionally, an alleged video of the Legion phone’s UI spills the beans on some of its internal hardware. For starters, the phone will run the heavily customized Legion OS with ZUI 12 on top and there will also be a feature called uEngine, although we’re unsure what it will actually do on a system level.

More importantly, the leaked UI walkthrough video suggests the Legion gaming smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery and that it will support an impressive 90W fast charging. We’ve already heard that the upcoming Lenovo offering will employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC and might also come equipped with a unique side pop-up selfie camera.

