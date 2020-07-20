Looks like 2020 is going to be the year of blazing fast charging technologies. After OPPO, Xiaomi, and Realme confirmed that their smartphones will soon offer support for 100W or even more powerful charging tech, Lenovo has also made its move and has announced that its upcoming Legion gaming phone will bring support for 90W Super Flash Charge technology.

Thanks to the high power output, the 5,000 mAh battery inside the Legion gaming phone will go from 0-100% in just 30 minutes, which is quite impressive. As is the case with super fast charging tech from other brands, Lenovo is reliant on a dual battery pack design and claims to have implemented 16 safety protocols in place to make sure that battery damage and overheating are kept in check.

The Legion gaming phone will also offer a native docking mode and 4D vibration feedback

Another teaser released on Weibo confirms 4D vibrations and dual X-axis linear motors on the Legion gaming phone for better haptic feedback during gaming. The company is also teasing a native docking mode that will allow users to expand their phone’s display on a larger screen such as a monitor with just a USB cable and no need for a docking station.