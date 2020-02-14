Lenovo Legion gaming phone
Yesterday, Lenovo’s Legion brand teased a new gaming phone. Now, the company has taken to Weibo to tease its AnTuTu score.

The Legion gaming phone is said to reach over 600,000 on AnTuTu, which would be a new record. It is being promoted with the slogan “Game On.” The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Hence, it will feature a 5G modem as well.

The Legion gaming phone is expected to offer a high refresh-rate panel – up to 144Hz, LPDDR5 RAM and the latest UFS storage standard.

We expected Lenovo to announce the launch date of its Legion gaming phone soon.

