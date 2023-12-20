We have found some excellent options for those interested in upgrading their laptop, as there are several excellent options on the market that won’t break the bank. First, we have the 2023 version of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, which now sells for $69 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This laptop usually goes for $850, which means you get $180 in instant savings and a very powerful product.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14, AMD) $669 $850 Save $181 The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 comes with a lovely 16-inch QHD display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, AMD Radeon graphics, and a very powerful AMD Ryzen 7-7730U to help you do anything you want. $669 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop comes packed with a 16-inch touchscreen, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, and a fingerprint reader for biometric security. This laptop is perfect for those interested in a versatile laptop that can instantly transform to fit your needs.

If you want more power and storage space, I recommend you check out the Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop, now selling for $837, thanks to a 16 percent discount. This model comes with a lovely 16-inch QHD display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, AMD Radeon graphics, and a very powerful AMD Ryzen 7-7730U to help you do anything you want.

Another excellent alternative comes from HP, as the 15.6-inch FHD Chromebook Plus Laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a massive 50 percent discount that will let you pick one up for $249.