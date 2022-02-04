Lenovo’s Ideapad, CYBERPOWERPC’s Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC and more are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently get some exciting products, including the Lenovo Ideapad that is currently receiving a 38 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $499. This means that you can purchase your new convertible laptop with a 14-inch display 4GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor for just a fraction of the part. This model also runs on Windows 10 in S mode, which is designed for security and performance.

Suppose you want something more powerful to get your gaming on. In that case, you can consider the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC that comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 500GB storage GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics, and more for $960 after a $55 discount. Pick up the Skytech Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop that is getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can buy one for $1,200. This option comes with AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, 500GB storage, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 1660 Super graphics, and more.

Still, suppose you’re more interested in building your own battle station or upgrading the one you have. In that case, you can also consider the [MSI MEG Z590 Unify Gaming Motherboard](MSI MEG Z590 Unify Gaming Motherboard) that is now available for $240 after a $60 discount. The Samsung Electronics 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive is another great alternative for adding extra storage space to their PS 5 gaming consoles. It sells for $190 after a $60 discount. The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is also a great option to consider, and you can purchase yours for $218 after an insane 53 percent discount that will get you $242 savings.

Finally, you can complete your setup with a new Samsung M5 Series FHD Smart Monitor and Streaming TV that sells for $220 on its 27-inch model after scoring a $60 discount. You can also buy a new Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $90 and score $10 savings.