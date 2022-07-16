We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 Laptop is currently 60 percent off!

By Samuel Martinez July 16, 2022, 2:05 pm
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop Featured Source: Lenovo

Lenovo is one of the best laptop manufacturers in the world, as the company has delivered great products listed among the best options in 2022. Of course, these listings include models like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano or the Lenovo Yoga 7i. Still, you can also get more affordable models that will deliver great performance at a more affordable price. In other words, we’re talking about the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, which now sells for just $386 after the latest discount.

We have great news for those looking for a new laptop, as you can purchase a new Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop for just $386 after the latest 60 percent savings available at Amazon.com. This will get you a new laptop with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

This beautiful laptop comes in a gorgeous Almond finish, making it look classy and refined. It also comes with Windows 11 out of the box and enough ports to connect anything you want, as you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A, one HDMI, an audio jack, a multi-format SD media card reader, and you also get wireless-AC Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth connectivity.

Lenovo Ideapad 3

Lenovo Ideapad 3

The latest Lenovo Ideapad 3 comes with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful design, and other great features.

Of course, you can also find interesting savings on other products from Lenovo, including the IdeaPad Gaming 3, which now sells for $810 after receiving a 10 percent discount representing $90 savings. This option comes packed with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and other great goodies that run on the latest version of Windows 11 Home.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 also features excellent battery life with Rapid Charge that will get you up to 40 percent charge in just 15 minutes. And you will also get to experience Lenovo’s signature gaming keyboard, which has all the best media control and number pad features stocked out of the box.

Read More

 Deals

Get a new OnePlus 9 Pro for just $700

Check out today's best OnePlus deals, where you will be able to purchase a new and unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro for just $700 and score incredible savings on other OnePlus devices

By Samuel Martinez July 14, 2022, 3:53 pm

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Foldables beat gaming phones, here’s why

Gaming smartphones are great, and offer unmatched performance compared to traditional high-end smartphones, but foldables are better for gaming in every aspect. Here's why.

By Roland Udvarlaki July 6, 2022, 10:08 am
Phones

The ROG Phone 6 Series is worth it

In this article, we will go over what's new with the latest generation of the Asus ROG Phone and then focus on why we think the ROG Phone 6 Series is worth it!

By Aryan Suren July 6, 2022, 6:30 am
Deals

Purchase a new gen-4 Echo Dot starting at just $20

Early Amazon Prime Day deals will let those with a Prime membership purchase the new Echo Dot with a free Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb and other great bundles with some crazy savings

By Samuel Martinez July 5, 2022, 3:24 pm