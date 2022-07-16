Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 Laptop is currently 60 percent off!

Lenovo is one of the best laptop manufacturers in the world, as the company has delivered great products listed among the best options in 2022. Of course, these listings include models like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano or the Lenovo Yoga 7i. Still, you can also get more affordable models that will deliver great performance at a more affordable price. In other words, we’re talking about the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, which now sells for just $386 after the latest discount.

We have great news for those looking for a new laptop, as you can purchase a new Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop for just $386 after the latest 60 percent savings available at Amazon.com. This will get you a new laptop with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

This beautiful laptop comes in a gorgeous Almond finish, making it look classy and refined. It also comes with Windows 11 out of the box and enough ports to connect anything you want, as you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A, one HDMI, an audio jack, a multi-format SD media card reader, and you also get wireless-AC Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth connectivity.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 The latest Lenovo Ideapad 3 comes with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful design, and other great features.

Of course, you can also find interesting savings on other products from Lenovo, including the IdeaPad Gaming 3, which now sells for $810 after receiving a 10 percent discount representing $90 savings. This option comes packed with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and other great goodies that run on the latest version of Windows 11 Home.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 also features excellent battery life with Rapid Charge that will get you up to 40 percent charge in just 15 minutes. And you will also get to experience Lenovo’s signature gaming keyboard, which has all the best media control and number pad features stocked out of the box.