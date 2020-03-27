Lenovo has launched the M10 Plus – a new Android tablet for those on a limited budget and not on the lookout for too many fancy specifications. On a positive note, the Lenovo M10 Plus features impressively thin bezels for an Android tablet and looks quite minimalist.

The tablet is just 8.15mm thick and weighs 480 grams, which means it’ll be relatively easy to use and carry around. Here’s a quick look at its internals:

10.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1200 pixels) display

Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor

4GB of RAM

64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB)

13-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel selfie snapper

7,000mAh battery

USB Type-C port

Additionally, the Lenovo M10 Plus tablet features pogo pins for connecting compatible accessories. It is priced at CNY 1,599, which translates to roughly $230, and is now up for pre-orders in China.

Source: Lenovo