Up next
Author
Tags

Lenovo has launched the M10 Plus – a new Android tablet for those on a limited budget and not on the lookout for too many fancy specifications. On a positive note, the Lenovo M10 Plus features impressively thin bezels for an Android tablet and looks quite minimalist.

The tablet is just 8.15mm thick and weighs 480 grams, which means it’ll be relatively easy to use and carry around. Here’s a quick look at its internals:

  • 10.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1200 pixels) display
  • Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB)
  • 13-megapixel rear camera
  • 8-megapixel selfie snapper
  • 7,000mAh battery
  • USB Type-C port

Additionally, the Lenovo M10 Plus tablet features pogo pins for connecting compatible accessories. It is priced at CNY 1,599, which translates to roughly $230, and is now up for pre-orders in China.

Source: Lenovo

You May Also Like
POCO F2

Redmi K30 Pro Specs: All you need to know

Its price starts at $424.
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get February security patch with the new open beta update

The Open Beta update fixes issues with pre-loading videos.

OnePlus 8 Pro render pops up online in a gorgeous green shade

OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly come in blue and black shades as well, and is said to flaunt a glass build with a metallic frame.