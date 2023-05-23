Are you looking for a new laptop with big savings? Look no further, as we have recently spotted an insane discount applied to the Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop, which now sells for $413. This laptop arrives with more than enough power to complete everyday tasks and a massive 57 percent discount, which will get you more than $500 in instant savings. The Ideapad 3 Laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, an eleventh-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and more.

Having a large 15.6-inch display also means that you will get a full keyboard and more than enough ports to connect your favorite peripherals. You can get a multi-format SD card reader, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an audio jack, support for Wi-Fi 5, and the latest version of Windows 11 Home.

Of course, you can also consider more affordable options, starting with the HP 14 Laptop, which now sells for just $350 thanks to a 15 percent discount that will get you $60 instant savings. This laptop comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, a 14-inch FHD display, Windows Home, a thin and portable design that makes it perfect for everyday carry, and long battery life.

And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can also check out the latest 21 percent savings applied to the Acer Aspire 5, which now sells for just $300 thanks to an $80 discount. This baby comes with a large 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i3 chip, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage, which means it’s more than perfect for your kids’ schoolwork. And we have great news for anyone looking for a USB-C to HDMI adapter for dual monitors, as Plugable has recently released one that sells for just $38 with a $2 discount when you add the on-page coupon. This adapter will work with Windows laptops and Chromebooks, so check it out if you want to connect more displays to your laptop or PC.