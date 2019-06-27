Lenovo Z6 will have a triple-camera setup

Android

After announcing the Z6 Pro in April and the Z5 Pro 5G Edition yesterday, Lenovo is preparing to announce the standard Lenovo Z6. Until the official announcement, the company is teasing the phone on Weibo and the latest post reveals the triple-camera setup on the phone.

The system, as seen in the image above, will consist of a main 24MP sensor based on the Sony IMX576 sensor, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 5MP wide-angle lens. Software enhancements and AI will take care of night and beauty modes, and a 16MP shooter on the front will take care of your selfie needs.

With all the teasers and buzz, the Lenovo Z6 official announcement should be just around the corner, for those who don’t want the Z6 Pro or the Z6 Pro 5G Edition.

