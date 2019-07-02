Android

Lenovo Z6 specs revealed by company ahead of July 4 launch

The Lenovo Z6 should join the Z6 Pro on July 4, but it looks like the company can’t wait to tell everyone about the phone. Last week Lenovo revealed the camera specs of the upcoming Z6, via Weibo, and now, on the same social media network, we’re getting the full spec-sheet of the phone.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display is a 6.39-inch HDR OLED panel with a fingerprint scanner underneath the screen and a notch at the top housing the 16MP selfie shooter with face recognition.

We already heard about the triple camera setup (5MP+24MP+8MP), and now we’re getting details about the 4,000mAh battery that will support 15W fast charging.

There are no details regarding pricing and availability yet, as it seems like Lenovo wants to leave something for the actual announcement. Check out the full specs below, as posted on Weibo.

Lenovo Z6 specs

