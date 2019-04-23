Lenovo Z6 Pro specs leaked: yes, it IS a beast

The Lenovo Z6 Pro should become official tomorrow, but there has been a lot of chatter about the phone, its possible specs, and that 100MP Hyper Video camera that has been teased by the company for quite some time. Now, if a Weibo leak is to be believed, and, this close to an announcement chances are it’s legit, we’ve got no more unanswered questions as the specs have been leaked, as per the below.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB (yes, twelve) of RAM, and 512GB of storage are the power bragging rights. A 6.39-inch display houses a 32MP selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. The main quad-camera setup consists of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP shooters, which somehow will collaborate to offer a 100MP output and Hyper Video content.

A 4000mAh battery sits at its core, as well as Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11. Other notable features include Dolby Panoramic Sound, liquid cooling, and in-display fingerprint scanner.