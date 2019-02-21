Lenovo Z6 Pro coming to MWC 2016. What is it?

When Lenovo announced the Z5s back in December, it also announced the Z5 Pro GT 855 (image above). With a Snapdragon 855 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, it is a real beast, which sadly has limited initial availability in China. It is also the first smartphone commercially available with Qualcomm’s flagship 855 chip. However, the company is preparing a certain Z6 Pro, and it is planning on showing it off at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Company Vice President Chang Cheng has posted the below teaser/invite to Weibo. It doesn’t really reveal anything specific, but it hints that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be in Barcelona.

We haven’t heard of the Lenovo Z6 Pro until now, so our guess is as good as yours. It could be just a globally available Z5 Pro GT, with Snapdragon 855 and 12GB of RAM, or it could be just the natural evolution of the Z5 Pro. In that case, adding a last-generation processor and more RAM will be definitely a step-up, as the Z5 Pro was powered by a Snapdragon 710 chip and 6GB of RAM.

The invite doesn’t hint towards a special event, which would make sense for a new phone. Maybe we’re really looking at an international Z5 Pro GT, rebranded as the Lenovo Z6 Pro, which will be on display at the company’s booth. We’ll find out more next week.