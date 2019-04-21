Android

Lenovo Z6 Pro leaked promo video shows quad-camera setup, notch

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The Lenovo Z6 Pro should be just a couple of days out, as it is expected to become official on April 23. It will somehow generate 100MP pictures, reportedly, and HyperVideo and offer flagship specs. In the leaked promo video you can watch below, the Lenovo Z6 Pro seems to have a waterdrop notch, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It is also hinted that it will offer massive zoom capabilities. It might be related to those 100MP output shots, which, the phone could crop into to simulate zoom (or take the same shot with multiple cameras simultaneously). In terms of specs, you can expect a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48MP main shooter (that will somehow do some magic with 100MP shots and HyperVideo), 5G support, as well as a 4,000mAh battery.

I will all become clear on April 23, but, until then, we leave you with the promo video below.

