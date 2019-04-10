Lenovo Z6 Pro coming April 23 with Hyper VIdeo

Chang Cheng, VP of Lenovo Group, has been doing a great job at teasing the upcoming Lenovo Z6 Pro. We’ve been hearing about the phone for quite some time, but now, thanks to a recent Weibo post, we know for sure that it will deput in Beijing on April 23.

The post also contains a video teaser of the device which confirms all the rumors regarding the specifications. These include the Snapragon 855 chip, as well as what the company calls Hyper Video. According to reports, the phone will somehow be able to generate 100MP images. We’re curious how Lenovo will achieve that, but until the phone becomes official, we’ll leave you with the teaser below.