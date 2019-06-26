Android

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition announced

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition

The Lenovo Z6 Pro, announced back in April, is a real beast, but what it was missing was 5G. The company took care of that at the ongoing MWC in Shanghai, as the Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition became official.

In terms of the internals, the Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition features the exact same specs as its original, non-5G sibling, except for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem chip that takes care of connectivity.

In order to differentiate between the two, design-wise, the company made the Z6 Pro 5G Edition transparent on the back, which could be real transparency, or it could be just a sticker on the inside to illustrate what underneath the back cover. Pricing and availability details were not yet made public.

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition

