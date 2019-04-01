Lenovo Z6 Pro with 100MP camera teased

We’ve talked about megapixels quite often here on Pocketnow, and how we don’t believe they tell the whole story. Megapixel count doesn’t make a camera great. It’s the entire system, from the sensor to optics to image processing, and some companies have even proven this, delivering exceptional cameras with lower megapixel count. Still, it doesn’t hurt to have more pixels to work with, and Lenovo seems to want to take this to a new level.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro might arrive in June, as we’ve recently heard. There was also talk about a “Hyper Vision Camera”, and a brief mention of 100MP, but the context wasn’t clear. Now, according to Chang Cheng, VP of Lenovo Group, the Lenovo Z6 Pro might be the phone to bring that Hyper Vision Camera with 100MP, according to a vague (an poorly translated) Weibo post.

Details are scarce and we don’t, at the moment, have knowledge of a 100MP sensor, so Lenovo will likely use some pixel doubling or binning technology to achieve that marketed feature. It also doesn’t mean you’re going to snap huge 100MP pixels; instead, the software could take the information and shrink it down to a manageable size, while also improving on its quality.

We’ll keep an eye out for further details, but the Lenovo Z6 Pro could be an interesting phone. Right now, there are two theories on the Lenovo Z6 Pro: 1. it could be a globally available Z5 Pro GT, with a Snapdragon 855 processor and 12GB of RAM. 2. Or, it could be the successor of the Z5 Pro, with a last-generation processor and more RAM.