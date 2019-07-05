Lenovo Z6 announced with Snapdragon 730 and triple cameras

Lenovo did a great job in teasing (leaking) its upcoming Z6 phone, from its camera capabilities to basically its full spec sheet, leaving nothing to the imagination for the launch. Now the phone is official, and, it should come as no surprise that it features the same specs that the company revealed ahead of the launch, with no surprises or aces up its sleeve.

The display is 6.39 inches, and it’s an OLED panel with 2340 x 1080 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, operating at 120Hz. There’s a fingerprint scanner underneath the display, and a notch at the top that’s home to the 16MP selfie camera.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, and comes in pair with either 6- or 8GB of RAM, and 64- or 128GB of expandable internal storage. The camera trio consists of a 24MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Powering everything is Android Pie-based ZUI 11, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone is on pre-order in China and will be availably July 9, going for CNY1,899 ($275), all the way up to CNY2,499 ($365) for the beefed up 8GB/128GB model.