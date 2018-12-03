Android

Lenovo Z5s features a punch hole, could be announced soon

Contents

Punch holes are the next big thing, as manufacturers try everything to get as close as possible to the ideal all-screen-smartphone. However, certain hardware components, like the earpiece, sensors, and front-facing camera, still need to exist. So, until a real behind-the-screen-camera is developed, they are cutting holes in the display.

While we were focusing on Samsung and Huawei, and their competition on who will be the first one to unveil a punch hole smartphone, Lenovo silently developed one, which looks pretty close to final. It’s the Lenovo Z5s, and a brief hands-on video was leaked on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. You can see it below through YouTube, courtesy of Slashleaks.

It clearly shows a punch hole in the display, up top, dead center, which is housing the front-facing camera. This is a different approach than what Samsung and Huawei are taking, offsetting the camera to the side (left, in both cases).

There’s little to no difference between this solution and a tiny waterdrop or teardrop notch, so it’s more of a proof of concept, even if it is slightly less obtrusive than a small notch. Since the Lenovo Z5s has reportedly received its TENAA certification, an announcement, at least on the Asian market, could be just around the corner.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Slashleaks
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, Lenovo, News, punch hole, Rumors, Z5s
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed