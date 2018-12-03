Lenovo Z5s features a punch hole, could be announced soon

Punch holes are the next big thing, as manufacturers try everything to get as close as possible to the ideal all-screen-smartphone. However, certain hardware components, like the earpiece, sensors, and front-facing camera, still need to exist. So, until a real behind-the-screen-camera is developed, they are cutting holes in the display.

While we were focusing on Samsung and Huawei, and their competition on who will be the first one to unveil a punch hole smartphone, Lenovo silently developed one, which looks pretty close to final. It’s the Lenovo Z5s, and a brief hands-on video was leaked on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. You can see it below through YouTube, courtesy of Slashleaks.

It clearly shows a punch hole in the display, up top, dead center, which is housing the front-facing camera. This is a different approach than what Samsung and Huawei are taking, offsetting the camera to the side (left, in both cases).

There’s little to no difference between this solution and a tiny waterdrop or teardrop notch, so it’s more of a proof of concept, even if it is slightly less obtrusive than a small notch. Since the Lenovo Z5s has reportedly received its TENAA certification, an announcement, at least on the Asian market, could be just around the corner.