Lenovo Z5s official with no punch-hole and triple-camera setup

Lenovo Z5s

As we’ve known to expect, the Lenovo Z5s is now official. Contrary to what the rumors and leaks were suggesting — which was a punch hole that was centered, instead of offset — the Lenovo Z5s is now official with no punch-hole. Instead, we’re seeing a teardrop or waterdrop notch, that is home for the front-facing camera.

In terms of specs, the Z5s is right in-between the Z5 Pro, and the Z5, being powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with the Adreno 616 GPU. Helping the processor out are either 4- or 6GB of RAM, which come in pairs with 64- and 128 GB of storage.

The display is a 6.3-inch LCD unit with FullHD+ resolution, and that particular waterdrop notch at the top. It is home to the 16MP selfie shooter, and has Face Unlock capabilities together with pixel binding/binning/combining technology for sharper results.

The back is home to a triple-camera setup comprised of a 16MP wide-angle lens (primary), a telephoto 8MP unit with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth-sensing. Other notable specs include a 3,300mAh battery with USB-C 15W charging,  Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, as well as Android Oreo-based ZUI 10.

Color options include Starry Gray, Titanium Crystal Blue, and Honey Love Orange colors. Pricing starts at CNY1,398 (around $200), and sales start on Christmas Eve, December 24.

