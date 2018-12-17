Lenovo Z5s colors teased ahead of announcement

…and since we mentioned the Lenovo Z5s, here it is. For a second it looked like Lenovo might be able to beat Samsung and Huawei to the punch, but the Galaxy A8s and the Nova 4 are already official, while the Lenovo Z5s will only see the spotlight officially tomorrow. However, eager to share the news or build the anticipation, the company’s Vice President took it to Weibo to show off the upcoming colors of the phone (gallery below).

These are black, purple, and orange (or a variation of some sort). The images, in addition to the color options, also show off the triple camera setup on the back, as well as the physical fingerprint scanner on the same side of the phone. We know from previous leaks that Lenovo will employ a punch-hole solution dead center in the middle of the screen, at the top. The images posted to Weibo don’t show it off, but it’s understandable, as it will probably be one of the main features.

The official announcement should happen tomorrow, December 18, and we’ll let you know once it happens, as well as all the details that are going to be made public. Until then, check out these images below, and tell us which is your favorite shade.