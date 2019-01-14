Lenovo Z5 Pro GT launch reportedly pushed back a week

You all remember the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. It was advertised to pack Qualcomm’s latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 855 chip, coupled with an insane 12GB of RAM. Aside from those main selling points, Lenovo was proud to announce that the Z5 Pro GT would be the first commercially available smartphone featuring Qualcomm’s new SoC, the Snapdragon 855. January 24 was the date mentioned at the time of the announcement, back mid-December, with pre-orders beginning January 15 (as in tomorrow).

According to recent reports, Lenovo pushed the dates back a little bit, by a week, to be more specific. Pre-orders will now be open starting January 22, and sales will begin on January 29. GSMArena reports, after spotting a JD dot com listing, that we’re likely looking at a one-week delay.

While the launch dates seem to be a tad off schedule, the prices are apparently unchanged. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage option will go for CNY2,698 (roughly $390). The 8/256 GB variant will set you back CNY3,398 (around $500). The most beefed up model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will go for CNY4,398 (circa $650).