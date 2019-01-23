Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu with a great score

We’re still waiting for the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT to become official, after the initial date was allegedly pushed back. It should be the first commercially available smartphone to feature the new Snapdragon 855 chip. And with that chip at its core, it was spotted topping the AnTuTu benchmark list. The Sony Xperia XZ4, which will be introduced in a month at MWC 2019, is still on the top spot, but the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is right there on the second place.

Now, benchmark results are not a clear representation of real-life performance. Yes, they are an objective, analytical way of classifying phones, but numbers don’t always tell the whole story. 371,273 is what the score is, and it places it above phones like the Apple’s iPhone XS Max powered by the A12 Bionic chip, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with the Kirin 980 at its core. All we need now is for the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT to become official.