Lenovo Z5 Pro GT 855 edition outdoes the crowd with 12GB of RAM

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
Octa-core (2.84GHz A76 + 3x2.42GHz A76 + 4x1.8GHz A55)
Adreno 640 GPU

Screen Size

6.49 inches Super AMOLED
1080 x 2340 (~403 ppi)

Memory

6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM

Storage

64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP Sony IMX576 + 24MP IMX519 f/1.8
Front: 16MP + 8MP f/2.2

Battery

3,350mAh

Release Date

January 24th, 2018

Weight

210 grams

Materials

Glass

Operating System

ZUI10
Android Oreo

Shortly after the West had its first chance at a phone with 10GB of RAM, Chinese manufacturer Lenovo has decided to regroup its resources — perhaps at the expense of its subsidiary Motorola — into a 2019 muscle phone.

The Z5 Pro GT 855 edition was announced at the same time as the Z5s today. Nominally, the normal Z5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 — as with the Z5s — but the GT edition, which goes on sale from January 24, features a bigger payload with the all-new Snapdragon 855.

While the design of the Z5 Pro has been rolled over from last year, the updated innards help Lenovo claim a world first: that the GT will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 855.

The device features a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio — the largest bezels are measured to be 2.07mm — a sliding deck to hide the dual selfie cameras, in-display optical fingerprint sensing, Dolby Atmos sound and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Pricing starts at $391 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage with the maxed-out variant coming in at $638.

We suspect a few more details — including what’s to be done with that Android Oreo-based ZUI — will be updated before reservations begin.

Update: The article has been updated to mention that the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT would be the first commercial device with the Snapdragon 855.

