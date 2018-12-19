Lenovo Z5 Pro GT 855 edition outdoes the crowd with 12GB of RAM

Shortly after the West had its first chance at a phone with 10GB of RAM, Chinese manufacturer Lenovo has decided to regroup its resources — perhaps at the expense of its subsidiary Motorola — into a 2019 muscle phone.

The Z5 Pro GT 855 edition was announced at the same time as the Z5s today. Nominally, the normal Z5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 — as with the Z5s — but the GT edition, which goes on sale from January 24, features a bigger payload with the all-new Snapdragon 855.

While the design of the Z5 Pro has been rolled over from last year, the updated innards help Lenovo claim a world first: that the GT will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 855.

The device features a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio — the largest bezels are measured to be 2.07mm — a sliding deck to hide the dual selfie cameras, in-display optical fingerprint sensing, Dolby Atmos sound and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Pricing starts at $391 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage with the maxed-out variant coming in at $638.

We suspect a few more details — including what’s to be done with that Android Oreo-based ZUI — will be updated before reservations begin.

Update: The article has been updated to mention that the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT would be the first commercial device with the Snapdragon 855.