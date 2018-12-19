Lenovo Z5 Pro GT 855 edition outdoes the crowd with 12GB of RAM
Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
Octa-core (2.84GHz A76 + 3x2.42GHz A76 + 4x1.8GHz A55)
Adreno 640 GPU
6.49 inches Super AMOLED
1080 x 2340 (~403 ppi)
6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM
64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage
Rear: 16MP Sony IMX576 + 24MP IMX519 f/1.8
Front: 16MP + 8MP f/2.2
3,350mAh
January 24th, 2018
210 grams
Glass
ZUI10
Android Oreo
Shortly after the West had its first chance at a phone with 10GB of RAM, Chinese manufacturer Lenovo has decided to regroup its resources — perhaps at the expense of its subsidiary Motorola — into a 2019 muscle phone.
The Z5 Pro GT 855 edition was announced at the same time as the Z5s today. Nominally, the normal Z5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 — as with the Z5s — but the GT edition, which goes on sale from January 24, features a bigger payload with the all-new Snapdragon 855.
While the design of the Z5 Pro has been rolled over from last year, the updated innards help Lenovo claim a world first: that the GT will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 855.
The device features a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio — the largest bezels are measured to be 2.07mm — a sliding deck to hide the dual selfie cameras, in-display optical fingerprint sensing, Dolby Atmos sound and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Pricing starts at $391 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage with the maxed-out variant coming in at $638.
We suspect a few more details — including what’s to be done with that Android Oreo-based ZUI — will be updated before reservations begin.
