Lenovo went big and bold during CES 2023, and the company announced several new laptops, tablets, peripherals, docking stations, foldable laptops, and even a smartphone, the ThinkPhone by Motorola. Alongside the new products, the company also refreshed its Yoga Book 9i, the first dual OLED screen laptop with a unique set of capabilities, design, and features.

Before we get down to the details and chassis, let’s take a closer look at the specifications. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i sports a dual 13.3-inch, 2.8K, OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. The screens have a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 400 nits of brightness. The hinge can also flip 360 degrees, making it easy to switch from laptop to tent, and tablet modes. They feature small bezels, support HDR, PureSight with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and even Dolby Vision.

The display also features various gesture inputs, allowing the user to seamlessly trigger the on-screen keyboard by touching one of the displays with eight fingers. There are gestures that flick windows from one display to the other, and there are options to enable an on-screen mousepad with haptic feedback for the left and right mouse clicks for a more immersive experience. Additionally, a 5-finger motion lets users experience two full-screen displays.

The Yoga Book 9i weighs 1.38 kg (3 lbs) and measures 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.95mm (11.78 x 8.03 x 0.63 in). It’s a thin and light laptop, built on the Intel Evo platform, engineered to provide a seamless experience, long-lasting battery life, and wide-ranging connectivity features.

Powering those pixels is the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15 processor, coupled with the Intel Iris X, to take care of graphics-intensive tasks on the go. It has 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 512GB of PCIe SSD Gen 4 for storage.

The Yoga Book 9i comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro, and the company claims it’s not running any modified version of Windows. To take advantage of the dual displays and the added gestures, Lenovo also states that it hasn’t modified Windows and has developed specific features for its devices to make them more user-friendly and useful.

When it comes to ports and connectivity, the Yoga Book 9i features three USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and it sports Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. There’s also a built-in 5MP FHD camera with IR features, supporting Windows Hello for more secure login. The laptop also has two 2W, and two 1W Bowers & Wilkins speakers, supporting Dolby Atmos.

Having a dual display setup would make most people think that the laptop wouldn’t last long on a single charge, and while that might be true, it has a fairly large 80 Whr battery inside it. Lenovo says it can last for up to 10 hours with a dual screen setup with the screens on 150 nits brightness, or up to 14 hours using just a single screen. It’s obvious that power users will have to plug in most of the time, since having various applications open will likely drain the battery more, but it’s clear that it’s one of the best and most compact dual-screen laptops that we’ve ever seen.

Availability & Pricing

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i will retail from $2,099.99, and it’s expected to be available from June, 2023. The device will be available in only a single color, Tidal Teal.

Who is the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i for?

Lenovo is clearly focusing on business and professional users who don’t require a ton of graphical power under the hood but want a simple, lightweight, and compact device on the go. For those users, it’s often essential to have two displays side-by-side, and this laptop makes it possible in a thin and light body, with enough power to use those pixels all at once, and work simultaneously.

What’s even better is the bundled package that comes with the device. Sure enough, it starts at an eye-watering $2,099.99, but unlike Microsoft and other companies, Lenovo will bundle the folio stand, keyboard, and compatible stylus with the device. While it might cost users a pretty penny, they’re certainly getting a great deal, and all of the must-have accessories to make the most out of the Yoga Book 9i.