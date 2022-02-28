Lenovo unveils new ThinkVision Mobile Monitor and Legion M600s gaming mouse

Lenovo today unveiled a lot of new ThinkPad devices, including the world’s first ThinkPad X13s featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. Alongside the new laptops and workstations, Lenovo also introduced a brand new ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor with a USB-C port, and a new Lenovo Legion Wireless gaming mouse. Here’s everything you need to know about the new peripherals!

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor

A lot of people travel for work, and using a single screen display to get work done can be a daunting task, especially if you’re used to having two or three displays at home. Lenovo wants to help solve the problem with the new ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor.

The M14d monitor uses a single USB-C cable that offers power-pass through for an elegant single-cable solution, and it weighs less than 1.3 pounds (600 grams), and it comes with a large 14-inch IPS 2.2K display and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has two USB-C ports supporting data transfer, and it can also act as a USB hub to connect a wide variety of peripherals such as external hard drives, SSDs, mouse or keyboard, or even to hook up your smartphone or tablet.

Lenovo says that it’s a perfect device for those who travel and want to get work done remotely at home, at the office, or anywhere else, due to its compact design and size. The monitor also has a height-adjustable stand of up to 11m, and it features a low blue light technology to reduce eye strain. The monitor comes with a protective sleeve so it can easily slip into a carry case with a laptop.

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor will be available from July 2022, and it will start at $299.

Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse

The new Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming mouse comes with excellent performance, precision, and improved ergonomics. The mouse is crafted with a short, low arch and slim waist with mirrored-textured side-grips, and it provides great comfort and overall a great experience when using it for long periods. The mouse is also built with post-consumer recycler plastic to protect the environment.

The mouse weighs just 75g, and it delivers a near-frictionless gliding experience with 100% Teflon feet, making it faster. It’s perfect for long gaming sessions and casual players, and it also functions perfectly for general use. The M600s features a 19,000 DPI via Pixart 3370, and it’s rated for 80-million clicks, and it has up to six programmable buttons for macro shortcuts and the like. The mouse also has 16.8 million RGB lighting combinations, and it can connect with 2.4GHz Bluetooth and wired connections.

The mouse can easily be charged thanks to the USB-C port, or wirelessly with a compatible Qi charger, making it an excellent pick if you already have a charger at home. You can easily put the mouse on the charger, and Lenovo says that it will provide 10-hours of use after just a quick 10-minute charge.

The Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse will start at just $99.99, and it’s expected to be available from September 2022.