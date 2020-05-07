Lenovo has today launched a pair of new laptops in its bread-and-butter ThinkPad series that ditch Intel in favor of AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series processors. Welcome, the ThinkPad E14 and E15, both of which flaunt a very familiar design but come with a few notable upgrades.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and E15 can be configured with up to AMD’s Ryzen 7 4700U processors ticking alongside Radeon graphics. These new laptops sport an improved 85% screen-to-body ratio, offer Wi-Fi 6 support and come equipped with Harman branded speakers with Dolby Audio software.

Not much is known about the remaining specs, but for the first time, Lenovo is bringing a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button and optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix tech to the ThinkPad E series. The new ThinkPad E14 and E15 laptops start at $639 and will hit the shelves June onwards.

Source: Lenovo

