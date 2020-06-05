Lenovo has added a new budget Chrome OS machine – the 11-inch Chromebook 3 – to its lineup, and it will appeal to those looking for a small secondary computer for lightweight web-based tasks and one that doesn’t come at a high premium. The new device costs just $229.99 and is currently listed on the Lenovo website for purchase.

It features a 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) non-touch display with 250 nit of brightness, with the hinge allowing it to open all the way up to 180-degrees. Under the hood, you’ll find a dual core Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, which can be expanded via the dedicated micro SD card slot.

The 11-inch Chromebook 3 weighs just 1.12 kg and comes in a new two-tone onyx black paintjob with a textured finish. The 3-cell 42Wh battery is claimed to last 10 hours on a single charge, while the port selection includes two USB-C (Gen 1, USB 3.1) ports, a couple of USB 3.1 Type-A (Gen 1) ports, a headphone / mic combo, and a lock slot.

Source: Lenovo