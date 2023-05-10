Lenovo unveiled several new P3 series desktop computers, including the new ThinkStation P3 Tower, Ultra, and Tiny workstations. Alongside the new desktop computers, the company also updated its latest ThinkPad P16 Gen 2, P1 Gen 6, P16v i, P16s i Gen 2, and P14s i Gen 4 mobile workstations offering even better performance for more demanding tasks.

The new workstations offer higher performance, improved security, including support for TPM 2.0, and plenty of power for professionals to complete complex and demanding tasks. The new machines are more reliable, and come with the 13th generation Intel Core processors and the NVIDIA RTX GPUs supporting Windows 11 and several distributions of Linux operating systems.

Pricing & Availability

Lenovo didn’t share the pricing for the new products, but it said that all new workstations would become available from May 2023. The company will share more details on its website in the near future.

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower

The new ThinkStation P3 Tower comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core processor, and it supports up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics to help cope with demanding graphics-intensive workflow. The new hardware improves reliability, security, and performance, as well as the expansion capability across industries. The ThinkStation P3 Tower supports up to 128GB DDR5 memory, and has a total of six storage drives with four PCIe expansion slots and a power supply rated for up to 1100W.

Category Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tower Processor Intel vPro with 13th Gen Intel Core up to i9 / Intel W680 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 / up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 24GB VRAM Memory Up to 128GB DDR5 Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

2.5” SATA HDD up to 1TB

3.5” SATA HDD up to 6TB

Total Storage Max: 24TB (6 drives)

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Ultra

The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Ultra has a compact chassis with less than four liters. The P3 Ultra is perfect for demanding workflows in hybrid, remote, or less accessible locations, says Lenovo in its press release.

The system can have up to NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics and an optional BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) that’ll be released later this year to enable advanced remote monitors and systems management. The machine has up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and a total max storage of 9TB.

Category Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Ultra Processor Intel vPro with 13th Gen Intel Core up to i9 / Intel W680 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Optional: NVIDIA RTX A5500 16GB

NVIDIA RTX A2000 12GB

Intel Arc Pro A40 6GB Memory Up to 128GB DDR5 Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

2.5” SATA HDD up to 1TB

Total Storage Max: 9TB (3 drives)

Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny

The new ThinkStation P3 Tiny follows the ultra-compact and portable form factor, and it’s developed to make it the best companion for professionals who need to save space. The new P3 Tiny has just one liter in total volume, and it’s versatile with many mounting options, ISV certifications, and up to NVIDIA T1000 graphics. The machine supports up to six displays, and it’s powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Lenovo says the ThinkStation P3 Tiny is perfect for architects, engineers, financial analysts, health professionals, and STEM education professionals. It’s for anyone, anywhere, regardless of their field.

Category Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Processor Intel vPro with 13th Gen Intel Core up to i9 / Intel Q670 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Optional: NVIDIA RTX T1000 8GB Memory Up to 64GB DDR5 Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD (2x 2TB)

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2

Lenovo’s new 16-inch ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is the most powerful mobile workstation to this date, and it’s built for users who require and demand high levels of performance on-the-go. The new P16 Gen 2 is equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core HX-series processors with graphics up to NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU. The machine is perfect for those who demand high power and provides the ideal balance between performance and efficiency.

The ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 has PCIe Gen 5, offering fast storage, and I/O support for up to 192GB of DDR5 memory. The laptop also has a 94Whr battery, and Wi-Fi 6e. There’s also a 4G LTE model with eSIM available for those needing to stay connected while traveling and commuting.

Category Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Processor Intel vPro with 13th Gen Intel Core HX-Series up to i9 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Optional: NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada 16GB Memory Up to 192GB DDR5 Storage Up to 2 x 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Display 16-inch, 16:10, Multiple configurations available Battery 94Whr

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 is a powerful, portable, and light mobile workstation weighing just 3.92 lbs (1.78kg). It’s ideal for content creators, and it provides plenty of power. The has a liquid metal thermal design for advanced cooling performance, and it can be configured with the new 16-inch OLED touch screen, and 5MP camera. The display is factory-calibrated to provide beautiful and accurate colors, and it comes with Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE. The laptop can be configured with up to NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada graphics, or the traditional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs.

Category Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Processor Intel vPro with 13th Gen Intel Core H-Series up to i9 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Optional: NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada 16GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB Memory Up to 96GB DDR5 Storage Up to 2 x 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Display 16-inch, 16:10, Multiple configurations available Battery 90Whr

Lenovo ThinkPad P16v i

The ThinkPad P16v i offers competitive performance and specifications between entry and high-end workstations. The P16v can handle complex and graphics-intensive workloads thanks to the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, and the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada graphics.

Category Lenovo ThinkPad P16v i Processor Intel vPro with 13th Gen Intel Core H-Series up to i9 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Optional: NVIDIA RTX A2000 Ada 8GB Memory Up to 96GB DDR5 Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Display 16-inch, 16:10, Multiple configurations available Battery 90Whr

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Gen 2 & ThinkPad P14s i Gen 4

Lenovo’s new 14 and 16-inch P series machines are the new mobile workstations in the block. The new laptops provide the longer battery life in the series, and are available in black and storm grey colors.

They’re designed for high-performance productivity and collaboration in remote and hybrid working environments. The new laptops offer several display configuration options, including OLED and other technologies, as well as an optional 5MP camera, and up to NVIDIA RTX A500 GPU for graphics-intensive workloads.