Lenovo unveiled several new laptops, tablets, accessories, and peripherals at CES 2024, including the new gaming Legion 9i, Legion 7i 16 Gen 9, Legion 5 16 Gen 9, and several other Legion-branded products. The company also unveiled the Legion Tower 7i and Legion Tower 5i desktops, as well as new Legion peripherals. Alongside the new products, the company also unveiled new ThinkBook and ThinkCentre computers, as well as brand-new Yoga devices, which we covered in separate posts.

Legion 9i Gen 9

The new Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 9 features an up-to-Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with an up-to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU (16GB, 150W TGP) and 64GB of DDR5 memory. It has up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage, and a 99.99Whr battery to keep the lights on. The device comes with a 330W slim adapter, and it supports 140W USB Type-C Power Delivery (PD).

The laptop has a 16-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000) Mini LED display with 16:10, 165Hz. Lenovo says it has 3ms response time, 100% Adobe, and 100% DCI-P3 color profile with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The panel is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, and it supports Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync.

The laptop has plenty of ports, including the usual audio combo jack, and an SD Card Reader. There’s also a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and an eShutter Button. On the rear, there’s a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for DisplayPort 1.4, and PD 3.0 140W. There’s an additional HDMI 2.1 port, and an RJ45 port. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 7, and comes with Bluetooth 5.1, 2x2W Harman Super Linear Speakers, and in Carbon Black color. The Lenovo Legion 9i is expected to be available starting January 2024 starting at $4,399.

Legion 7i 16 Gen 9 & Legion 5 16 Gen 9

The Lenovo Legion 7i 16 Gen 9 and Legion 5 16 Gen 9 have very similar hardware and specifications, but there are a few key differences. See the table below for the differences.

As for similarities, both devices come with the up to Intel Core i9-14900HX processors, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPUs with 8GB of video memory. Both devices can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD. The 7i comes with a 2x2W Harman Speaker with Nahimic Audio, while the Legion 5 model does away with the Harman speaker but still includes the Nahimic Audio.

The Legion 7i also has more advanced connectivity options, featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.1, while the Legion 5 only comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The Legion 7i will be available in Eclipse Black, and Glacier White, while the Legion 5 will be available in Luna Grey colors. The Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, 9) is expected to be available March 2024 starting at $2,099, while the Legion 5i is expected to be available in April 2024, starting at $1,399.

Display 16", 3.2K (3200 x 2000) IPS; 16:10 (165 Hz / 3ms Response Time w/OD / 100% DCl-P3 / 430 nits / Dolby Vision Support / NVIDIA G- SYNC Support / TÜV Rheinland Certified: Hardware Low Blue Light & High gaming Performance / X-Rite Pantone® Certified) 16“ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS; 16:10 (240 Hz / 5ms/3ms Response Time w/OD / 100% sRGB / 500 nits / Up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified / Dolby Vision Support / NVIDIA G-SYNC Support / TÜV Rheinland Certified: Hardware Low Blue Light & High gaming Performance / X-Rite Pantone Certified) Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS; 16:10 (240Hz / 5ms/3ms Response Time w/OD / 100% sRGB / 500 nits / Up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified / Dolby Vision/ NVIDIA G-SYNC / TÜV Rheinland Certified: Hardware Low Blue Light & High gaming Performance / X-Rite Calibration) Battery 99.99Whr Up to 80Whr Keyboard 1.5mm /White Backlight or optional Per Key RGB / 100% Anti-Ghosting / Swappable Key Cap Set (4 Key Caps) / Lenovo Legion Spectrum RGB Software Support 1.5mm /White Backlight or optional 4-zone RGB / 0.3mm Ditch / 100% Anti-Ghosting / Swappable Key Cap Set (4 Key Caps) / Legion Spectrum RGB Software Support Camera Optional Built-in FHD Webcam (1080p) with E-Shutter Ports Left Side: 1 X USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen2) 1 X USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) 1 X Thunderbolt 4 (DP 1.4, 140W PD, 40Gbps) 1 X Audio Combo Jack Right Side: 1 X USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 X E-Shutter Button 1 X USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (DP 1.4 140W PD, 10Gbps) 1 X 4-in-1 SD Card Reader Rear: 1 X DC-In 1 X USB Type A 3.2 Gen2 (5V2A) 2 x USB Type A 3.2 Gen2 1 X HDMI 2.1 Left Side: 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort 1.4, 140W Power Delivery) 1 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 +DisplayPort 1.4 1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (Always-on 5V2A) 1 x Audio Combo Jack Right Side: 2 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 X 3-in-1 MicroSD Card Reader 1 X E-Shutter Button 1 x RJ45 Rear: 1 X DC-In 1 X HDMI 2.1

Legion Slim 5 16 Gen 9

The Legion Slim 5 16 Gen 9 will be available in two models: A Thin Version that’ll come with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or an RTX 4060 GPU weighing just 2.3kg, and an even Thinner version that’ll come with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, weighing just 2.1kg.

Both models will have up to 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS display with 16:10 and 240Hz. The panel has 100% sRGB colors, 500 nits of peak brightness, and VESA DisplayHDR400-certified displays with Dolby Vision, and G-Sync. All models are equipped with the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series and have up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD.

The devices has an up to 80Whr battery with up to 230W Slim adapters, and features plenty of ports to get you connected to your favorite peripherals. There are also 2x2W Speakers with Nahimic Audio, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1. The devices are available in Luna Grey color. The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16”, 9) is expected to be available April 2024 starting at $1,499.

Keyboard 1.5mm /White Backlight or optional 4-zone RGB / 0.3mm Ditch / 100% Anti-Ghosting / Swappable Key Cap Set (4 Key Caps) / Legion Spectrum RGB Software Support Camera Up to Built-in FHD Webcam (1080p) with E-Shutter Ports Left Side: 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort 1.4, 140W Power Delivery) 1 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 +DisplayPort 1.4 1 x Audio Combo Jack Right Side: 1 X 4-in-1 SD Card Reader 1 X E-Shutter Button Rear: 1 X DC-In 1 X RJ45 1 X USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 (Always-on 5V2A) 1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 1 X HDMI 2.1 1 X RJ45

Legion Pro 7i & Legion Pro 5i

Both the Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i come with the same 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600, IPS, 16:10, 240Hz displays with 100% RGB, and up to 500 nit displays. The panel is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified with Dolby Vision support and NVIDIA G-Sync. Both models come with the same Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, and the Pro 7i can be configured with up to GeForce RTX 4090 GPU (16GB, 175W), while the Pro 5i can have up to RTX 4070 (8GB, 140W).

Both models have up to 32GB of 5,600Mhz memory, and 2TB of PCIe SSD. The Pro 7i has up to 99.99Whr battery, while the Pro 5i has up to 80Whr, and both devices come with a very similar powerful port layout. That said, the Pro 7i features a slightly more advanced Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, while the Pro 5i supports up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E. The Pro 7i is available in Eclipse Black Color, while the Pro 5i will come in Onyx Grey. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is expected to be available in March 2024, starting at $2,699, while the Legion Pro 5i is expected to be available in January 2024, starting at $1,499.

Keyboard 1.5mm / Per Key RGB / .2mm Ditch / 100% Anti-Ghosting / Swappable Key Cap Set (4 Key Caps) / Legion Spectrum RGB Software Support 1.5mm / Optional 4-Zone RGB / 100% Anti-Ghosting / Swappable Key Cap Set (4 Key Caps) / Legion Spectrum RGB Software Support Camera Built-in Webcam (1080p / 720p) with E-Shutter Ports Left Side: 1 X Thunderbolt 4 1 X USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen1) Right Side: 1 X Audio Combo Jack 1 X USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 X E-Shutter Button Rear: 1 X DC in 1 X Type C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort1.4 + Power Delivery 140W) 1 X Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Always On USB 5V2A) 1 X Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1 1 X HDMI 2.1 1 X RJ45 Left Side: 1 X Type C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort 1.4) 1 X Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) Right Side: 1 X Audio Combo Jack 1 X Type A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 X E-Shutter Button Rear: 1 X DC in 1 X Type C (USB 3.2 Gen2 + DisplayPort1.4 + Power Delivery 140W) 1 X Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Always On USB 5V2A) 1 X Type A USB 3.2 Gen 1 1 X HDMI 2.1 1 X RJ45 Audio 2 X 2W Harman Super Linear Speaker System and Smart Amp with Nahimic Audio 2 X 2W Speaker with Nahimic Audio

Legion Tower 7i & Legion Tower 5i

Lenovo’s new Legion Tower 7i and Legion Tower 5i come with impressive new specifications, hardware improvements, and the latest graphics cards. The Tower 7i can be customized with the Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K CPU and the latest GeForce RTX desktop GPU. It has up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 6TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The Tower 5i features a 28L case that can be customized with up to an Intel 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900F processor and up to GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Both desktops come with Wi-Fi 6E for better connectivity and Bluetooth 5.2 and they come in Storm Grey colors. The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is expected to be available in April 2024, starting at $2,699, and the Legion Tower 5i with Intel processor is expected to be available in April 2024, starting at $1,249.

Legion Tower 7i Legion Tower 5i Dimensions & Weight (mm): 211 x 450 x 483 (inches): 8.31’’ x 17.72’’ x 19.02’’ Starting at 17kg (37.48lbs) (mm): 205 x 360 x 411 (inches): 8.07’’ x 14.17’’ x 16.18’’ Starting at 16 kg (35.27 lbs.) Volume 34L 28L Processor Up to 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900K Up to 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900F Graphics Up to latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Desktop GPU Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Desktop GPU Memory Up to 64GB 5600MHz DDR5 Up to 32GB 5600MHz DDR5 Storage Up to 6TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 2280 SSD (Gen 4) Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 2280 SSD (Gen 4) Motherboard Lenovo Legion Z790, ATX-MB Lenovo Legion B660, MATX PSU Up to 1200W, 90% Up to 850W, 90% ES Ports Front: 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) 2 x USB-A 2.0 1 x Headphone 1 x Microphone Rear: 1 x LED Switch for ARGB Lighting 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) 4 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) 2 x USB-A 2.0 6 x Audio Ports w/SPDIF 1 x 2.5G LAN Front: 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) 1 x Headphone 1 x Microphone Rear: 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) 4 x USB-A 2.0 3 x Audio 1 x 2.5G Lan 1 x LED-Switch Connectivity Up to 2x2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Stormy Grey

Legion K510 Mini Pro Keyboard & Legion M410 Mouse

Lenovo Legion K510 Pro Mini Keyboard

Lenovo also unveiled two new peripherals, the Legion K510 Mini Pro Keyboard and the Legion M410 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse. The K510 Mini Pro keyboard features tactile buttons with mechanical switches. The backlight supports 16.8 million RGB colors per-key, anti-ghosting, and has a USB-A connection. The M410 wireless mouse supports 16,000 DPI, and has a 53-hour battery life. It has 6 buttons, two RGB zones, and weighs just 100 grams, making it comfortable and efficient for gamers.

The Legion K510 Mini Pro keyboard is expected to be available in June 2024, starting at $69.99. The Legion M410 Mouse is expected to be available in March 2024, retailing for $49.99.