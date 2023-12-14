Lenovo announced several new business and consumer laptops today, designed with AI in mind to help boost productivity, creativity, and efficiency. Lenovo unveiled the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and the IdeaPad Pro 5i. All devices are powered by the Intel Evo and Intel Core Ultra processors, and the latest version of Windows 11 to help improve performance.

Alongside the new machines, Lenovo also unveiled a few new accessories, such as monitors like the Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor, and accessories like the Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock, and the Wireless VoIP Headset.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 uses AI PC features to enhance and transform user experiences. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor. It features Intel Arc graphics, with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It comes with a 14-inch, 120Hz 2.8K OLED display with 400 nits of brightness and HDR500.

The device features Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice speakers, a 57Whr battery, and an 8MP MiPi webcamera with Privacy Shutter. It has a fingerprint reader, and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 5Gbps, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device features Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G/LTE connectivity with eSIM and Nano SIM.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting in December 2023, with the base device starting at $2,989. The device with all configuration options will be available from March 2024.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 Gen 9

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 9, similar to the X1 Carbon Gen 12, uses AI PC features to enhance and transform user experiences. The machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor. It features Intel Arc graphics, with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It features the same 14-inch, 120Hz 2.8K OLED display with 400 nits of brightness and HDR500.

The features, ports, and connectivity options are practically identical, with the device featuring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice speakers, a 57Whr battery, and an 8MP MiPi webcamera with Privacy Shutter. It has a fingerprint reader, and two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 5Gbps, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device features Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G/LTE connectivity with eSIM and Nano SIM.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available from March 2024, starting at $2,639.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i

The IdeaPad Pro 5i is the world’s first consumer Intel Evo Edition laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors. Thanks to the new Intel AI, the device enables faster AI-powered photo creation and editing, quicker video export times, and enhanced multitasking performance. Generative AI algorithms and various other AI-related workflows will now benefit from faster generation times.

The device is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop has 14 and 16-inch 120Hz OLED display configurations, an 84Whr battery, and an IR FHD camera with Privacy Shutter.

The laptop has all the ports you’d expect, including a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, an HDMI 2.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of connectivity, the device features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9) is now available, starting at $1,150.

Lenovo ThinkVision 27, 3D Monitor

Lenovo’s latest monitor is the new ThinkVision 27-inch 3D Monitor. The device aims to boost productivity and efficiency, and it packs a lot of features to enhance the user experience, including a new 3D Explorer. The new interface enables creators to design in 2D and visualize in 3D, or use the 2D-to3D Converter, allowing AI-powered 2D to 3D image, video, and content conversion in real-time. According to the press release, AI can easily and effortlessly transform 2D content into 3D with precise spatial reconstruction, regardless of the background.

With the new 3D rendering engine, Lenovo wants to cut down on requiring users to buy even more equipment and reduce the need for additional computing power. The 27-inch monitor uses an IPS panel with an anti-reflection coating, with 310 nits of peak brightness in either 2D or 3D modes. In 2D, the monitor has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, which goes down to 1920 x 2160 in 3D mode.

The IPS display has 99% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB coverage, and 100% BT 709. It’s a 60Hz panel with two HDMI 2.1, one DP 1.4 with USB Type-C, RJ45, and audio ports. Users can also charge their laptops by taking advantage of the 100W USB-C Power Delivery.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting in February 2024 at $2,999.

Accessories

Lenovo also announced the new USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock and Wireless VoIP Headset. The dock supports up to 100W USB-C PD to a laptop and has an Always-On USB port. The headset is certified for Microsoft Teams and can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.

The Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting in March 2024 at $109.99. The Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available beginning in April 2024 at $99.99.