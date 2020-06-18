Lenovo has launched a whole bunch of new laptops in its bread-and-butter ThinkPad series, equipping them with Intel’s 10th Gen H-series processors and has also released a new Ultra Performance Mode with them. The new laptops launched by Lenovo include the ThinkPad P15, ThinkPad P17, ThinkPad P1 Gen 3, ThinkPad P15v, and the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3.

Lenovo ThinkPad P17

Aside from the processor upgrade, the ThinkPad P15 and P17 employ a 30 percent larger CPU heat sink, a new thermal mesh, and bigger vents for better heat dissipation. Lenovo also touts “four times the number of GPU and CPU configurations’ for the duo compared to their predecessors, and has equipped them with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 3

Other key specs include UHD Dolby Vision HDR displays, 128GB DDR4 RAM, and 4TB storage. As for the upgrades introduced by the ThinkPad P1 Gen 3, it brings a 600-nits UHD display, optional LTE WWAN access, better speakers, and a new anti-smudge coating. The new ThinkPad P15v also gets a 600-nits UHD display and graphics boost courtesy of the NVIDIA Quadro P620 GPU.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

Saving the best for the last, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 packs up to the 10th Gen Intel H series Core i9 vPro processor and optional NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics. It features a 15.6-inch LCD display with 600 nits of peak brightness, optional CAT16 LTE-A WWAN capability, and Wi-Fi 6 support for faster wireless connectivity. Here’s the pricing structure of Lenovo’s new ThinkPad portfolio:

Pricing

The ThinkPad P15 starts at $1,979 , while the ThinkPad P17 will set you back by $2,119 , with availability set to begin in July.

Coming to the ThinkPad P1 Gen 3, it carries a starting price tag of $2,019 and will hit the shelves July onwards.

The ThinkPad P15v will set you back by $1,349 and goes on sale next month.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 is priced at $1749 and will be up for grabs starting July.

Source: Lenovo