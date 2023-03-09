Lenovo today announced three new supercomputers under the ThinkStation line. The company revealed the new ThinkStation P5, P7, and the PX desktop computers, co-developed with Aston Martin, to ensure they meet industry standards. The highest-end of the three desktops is the ThinkStation PX. It has Dual CPUS with up to 120 cores, four NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, up to 2TB of DDR5 memory, and 60TB of hot-swappable storage.

The new ThinkStations come after Lenovo announced several upgraded ThinkPad laptops, Chromebooks, and all-in-one monitors at MWC 2023.

Lenovo ThinkStation P5

The “lowest” end computer is the ThinkStation P5, but don’t let the number trick you. The desktop has an Intel Xeon W processor with 24 cores at 4.8GHz. It has two NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs, each with 48GB of VRAM. There’s also 512GB of DDR5 memory with 8 DIMM slots, and up to 48TB of storage. The front of the PC also has access to hot-swap disks, providing tool-less serviceability.

When it comes to ports, there is a single Audio combo jack. As an optional setting, users have the option to get two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. On the back, there are two USB 2.0 ports, three USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, an RJ-45 gigabit ethernet port, and a line in and line out ports. There’s built-in Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device comes with Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro for Workstation specialized software, as well as Ubuntu Linux. As for the power supply, it has a 750W and a 1000W PSU, providing 92% efficiency.

Lenovo ThinkStation P7

The Lenovo ThinkStation P7 is a step up from the P5, and it follows a similar design for the chassis. It has the same tool-less customizable front access panel for hot-swappable drives, and it’s also rack-optimized to be used in data centers.

The ThinkStation P7 is equipped with the Intel Xeon W-3400 processor, with up to 56 cores clocked at 4.8GHz. Additionally, there are three NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada graphics cards with a total of 48GB of VRAM. There’s up to 1TB of DDR5 memory, and up to 52TB of storage. It has the same front, optional, and rear ports as the P5, and the same support for Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 as well as Bluetooth 5.2.

It’s preloaded with Windows 10/11 Pro for Workstation and Ubuntu Linux, and it comes with a 1000W and 1400W power supply to keep those cards and chips running.

Lenovo ThinkStation PX

The Lenovo ThinkStation PX is the highest end of three new supercomputers, and it packs a ton of power. Lenovo says it has 53% more average performance compared to the previous generation, and looking at the specs; it seems more than believable. The chassis is co-designed with Aston Martin and has an iconic chassis with advanced thermal architecture. There are two redundant power suppliers for “mission-critical applications”, and there are three front access, hot-swappable card slots on the front of the device. Naturally, the desktop is also rack-optimized, and it’s ready to be used by data centers.

The Lenovo ThinkStation PX is equipped with Dual 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and it has up to 120 cores (60 cores per CPU), clocked at 4.1GHz. It has four NVIDIA RTX 6000 graphics cards for a total of 48GB of VRAM, and 2TB of DDR5 4800MHz memory. As for storage, it has up to 60TB capacity with plenty of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and 3.5-inch SATA HDD slots.

The desktop comes with a beefy 1850W power supply, as well as optional redundant power supplies to keep things running. There are two optional USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, and two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 front ports. On the back, the desktop has two USB 2.0, four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, an RJ-45 gigabit ethernet, another RJ-45 10 gigabit ethernet ports, as well as a line in and line out. Naturally, it has Intel AX210 AC Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.2.

When it’s fully loaded, the desktop weighs just 38kg (83.8lbs), and it comes with the same Windows 10/11 Pro for Workstation and Ubuntu Linux software as the other two models.

As you can imagine, these ThinkStations aren’t aimed at general consumers, but at professionally managed IT workplace environments and enterprise-grade users and companies. Lenovo didn’t announce the price for any of these devices, but says they will become available starting May 2023.