After weeks of leaks and teaser, the ThinkPhone has gone official at the CES 2023 event. As the name suggests, this smartphone has been made by Lenovo in collaboration with Motorola. Motorola says the ThinkPhone brings the same trusted quality and reliability present on every Lenovo Think-branded device. The smartphone is designed for business, comes with a powerful set of premium specs, and comes with a unique design that integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad. Here's everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola.

Features

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola comes with a range of security and support features to ensure seamless protection and manageability for businesses. These features are backed by ThinkShield, a security platform that ensures the security of the entire device. IT organizations can deploy ThinkPhones to end users and manage their entire fleet with device management solutions such as Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager.

The ThinkPhone also has Moto Secure, an app that serves as a hub for security and privacy items. To take security and privacy to the next level, Moto has also added KeySafe to the ThinkPhone. KeySafe is a separate processor that adds an extra layer of security for sensitive data. It stores PINs, passwords, and cryptographic keys in a tamper-resistant environment to protect data from the inside out.

The ThinkPhone also has the iconic ThinkPad Red Key for immediate access to critical business and field apps. Moreover, the ThinkPhone comes with a set of features that let users enjoy seamless device integration between a ThinkPhone and a ThinkPad. These experiences include Instant Connect, Unified Clipboard, Unified Notifications, File Drop, App Streaming, Advanced Webcam, and Instant Hotspot.

Motorola has also worked with Microsoft to bring productivity experiences to the ThinkPhone. It comes with Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams mobile apps pre-installed, and the two companies are also working together to add additional features to enhance productivity. These include the ability to push-to-talk through the Red Key (via the Teams app), stream Windows desktops directly to ThinkPhone devices, and much more.

Motorola also went all out when it came to the build of the Lenovo ThinkPhone, ensuring that it was both durable and resistant. The device is MIL-STD 810H certified, meaning it has been tested to withstand extreme conditions such as drops, shocks, and temperature changes.

Source: Motorola

The ThinkPhone is also made with a lightweight aramid fiber which Motorola claims is stronger than steel. Additionally, the phone features Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame.

As far as other hardware features go, the ThinkPhone is not short on those as well. It features a big 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The ThinkPhone is backed by a 5,000 mAH battery, and there is support for 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

On the back, the smartphone features a 50MP primary and a 13MP ultra-wide camera along with a depth sensor. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The device not only features USB-C connectivity but a DisplayPort out as well. Check out the specs of the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola down below.

Specifications

Category Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola Build Gorilla Glass Victus

Aramid fiber

Aircraft-grade aluminum frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Weight 188.5g Dimensions 158.76mm x 74.38mm x 8.26mm Display 6.6-inch pOLED FHD+ display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory & Storage Memory: 8/12GB RAM

8/12GB RAM Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Primary: 50 MP wide, f/1.8, OIS, PDAF

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2

Depth Sensor Front Camera 32 MP, AF Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C, DisplayPort out IP IP68 Battery 5,000 mAh Wired Charging 68W Wireless Charging 15W Operating System Android 13 Colors Carbon Black Starting Price Not revealed yet

Device Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola will be available in various regions, including the US, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and select countries in Asia in the coming months. No exact timeframe has been provided. In addition, no pricing information has been released for any of these regions at this time.

For more such exciting technology debuts at CES 2023, make sure to follow Pocketnow for all the latest news and coverage.