New Lenovo ThinkPad laptops debut at MWC 2022, including one powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Lenovo today announced several new ThinkPad devices at Mobile World Congress 2022. The company also announced the first device to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset, which was announced not that long ago. Alongside the new Snapdragon variant, Lenovo also introduced the many new Lenovo ThinkPad devices in the series with improved performance and designs.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s was developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft, and it’s the world’s first laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset, running up to Windows 11 Pro. The device has an ultra-slim and light, fan-less design. The new chip provides a great experience, and it provides a multi-day battery life rated up to 28 hours.

The laptop weighs just 1.06 kg (2.35 pounds), and it has a lightweight and premium chassis. The device is built with 90% certified recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers. The ThinkPad X13s has a 13.3-inch 16:10 display that comes with Eyesafe low blue light options.

Thanks to the Qualcomm chipset, the ThinkPad X13s supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G mmWave and sub6 (also supports 4G LTE), which means that it will provide high-speed connections when Wi-Fi is unavailable. The laptop also integrates a communications bar with a 5MP camera that has AI auto-framing plus, an IR camera, and a triple-array microphone that provinces noise suppression during conference calls.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor provides power and efficient performance across the board, and Lenovo says that it can provide performance boosts of up to 57% and handle multi-tasking up to 85% faster.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 13s will be available from May, and it will start at $1,099.00. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s will be available at AT&T, and Verizon later in 2022. Pricing and availability will be shared later.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a performance powerhouse, designed to meet demanding work. It’s the fifth generation in the series, and it’s the most powerful ThinkPad X1 ever to be created.

It comes with a 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display and a 165Hz refresh rate. It has up to 600 nits of brightness and 4K resolution, and its factory color is calibrated to provide excellent performance. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR for a better quality image and supports Touch and pen input with certain configurations.

12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors power the device itself, and it can be configured with up to i9 chips, and optional Intel vPro technology. When it comes to graphical power, it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. There are also RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060, and RTX 3070 Ti configurations. Lenovo says that it has integrated liquid metal thermal paste for both the processor and the GPU and a vapor chamber cooling fan to provide up to 10% performance boost through better thermals, which enabled 110W TDP.

The memory can be configured with DDR5 4800 Mhz memory up to 64GB, and the storage is equally impressive with two 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSds. The battery has a 90Wh capacity. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 also has an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and it supports Dolby Voice with noise-canceling technology and a set of Dolby Atmos speakers.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 & P16s Gen 1

The latest mobile workstations to receive an upgrade are the ThinkPad 14s Gen 3, and the ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 laptops. The new devices arrive with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA T550 graphics, and both are ISV-certified, meaning they are ideal to be used for AutoCAD, Revit, SolidWorks, and more professional tools.

Given the mobile workstation use cases, Lenovo provided a ThinkShielf security suite and MIL-SPEC testing to improve durability and reliability in the long term. Both models also offer improved usability features such as a wider touchpad, longer battery life, FHD web cameras, and an X-Rite factory color calibration for a more color-accurate display.

The new Lenovo P16s Gen 1 will let architects, students, and engineers take advantage of the large display with the 16:10 aspect ratio, not to mention the additional computing power that is made available in the new devices. Both workstations will be available in Black or an Aluminium Storm Grey cover. All of the new devices will support Wi-Fi 6E and optional Cat16 4G Wireless WAN for a fast and reliable connection.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3, ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, and ThinkPad T16 will be available with the latest 12th Gen Intel core processors, or the latest AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series of processors with the Microsoft Luton security processor. All of the new devices will run up to Windows 11 Pro software.

Lenovo ThinkPads Pricing & Availability

Lenovo also shared the availability for the new devices, and we’ve created a table to make it easier to follow the product launches.