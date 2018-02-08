It’s easy to get angry at tech companies that are sometimes sloppy with the production or quality assurance of smartphones, PCs and especially charging accessories, but you have to also keep in mind just how delicate today’s super-advanced gadgets and computers can occasionally be.

Something as innocent as a loose screw can cause major damage to a high-end, high-priced laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Gen. While the computer-making veteran should have never missed the “manufacturing process lapse”, the Chinese tech giant’s quick and appropriate reaction to its discovery has to count for something.

After only three customer reports “worldwide of an overheat condition related to an unfastened screw which resulted in damage to the customer’s laptops”, as well as a speedy but thorough investigation, a voluntary recall was initiated.

If you own a 14-inch black or silver ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Gen built between December 2016 and October 2017, you’ll want to enter some identifying details at a dedicated Lenovo support webpage, and verify if your laptop is impacted by the recall. If so, you are advised to immediately stop using it, schedule an appointment for a free inspection and, if necessary, a gratis repair.

The aforementioned X1 Carbon model is the only one that poses a potential fire hazard, and even that particular variant was fixed in units manufactured on and after November 1, 2017. Still, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates about 78,000 laptops need to be recalled and inspected in the US alone, with an additional 5,500 copies having been sold in Canada. The total number is hard to estimate, as this recall is a global affair, and stateside, there have been no reports of overheating to date.