Lenovo just unveiled many new ThinkPad laptops, ThinkVision monitors, IdeaPad laptops, the IdeaCentre Mini, and the Tab M9 tablets ahead of CES 2023.

Lenovo just unveiled many new ThinkPad laptops, ThinkVision monitors, IdeaPad laptops, IdeaCentre Mini desktops, and the Tab M9 tablets ahead of CES 2023. The new devices focus mainly on the new hybrid working environments and introduce new lightweight devices, 2-in-1 models, and ultraportable laptops with the latest Intel Core processors.

Lenovo also announced a half a dozen accessories, helping users become more efficient living in the new hybrid ecosystem. The company announced the new Lenovo Go Desk Station, Lenovo Go 4K Pro webcam, the Lenovo Professional Wireless rechargeable combo keyboard and mouse, and new Lenovo L-series, T-series, and 4K ThinkVision P-series monitors.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports a large 14-inch OLED display. It’s available at up to 2.8K resolution and has 400 nits of brightness and HDR500. The bezels on the side are thin, and there is also an FHD camera on the top with an IR sensor. The laptop runs Windows 11, and has the dimensions of 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36mm. The ThinkPad X1 is also ultra-lightweight at just 2.48lbs (1.12kg)

Regarding the specifications, it’s powered by the latest Intel Core processors, and it can be configured with up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD. It packs Intel Iris X Graphics, and there are Dolby Atmos speakers with Dolby Voice and 360-degree microphones for conference talks.

Ports-wise, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0b, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and it also supports 5G sub-6GHz, 4G LTE with eSIM and Nano SIM. The X1 Carbon also has a 57Whr battery, and a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. There’s also a dTPM 2.0 chip inside, and it’s MIL-STD 810H certified.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) will be available from April 2023, starting at $1,729.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8)

Similar to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the X1 Yoga features a 14-inch 4K OLED panel with 500 nits of brightness, and there’s also an AOFT Touch option on selected models. The display can also flip and go in tent-mode, allowing users to prop it up, and use it in any way they want. The X1 Yoga features an FHD camera and an IR MIPI sensor. The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and is fairly small at 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53mm. The device weighs 3lbs (1.36kg).

On the inside, it’s equipped with the latest Intel Core processors, up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD, and Intel Iris X graphics. Similar to the X1 Carbon, it supports Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice and quad-array 360-degree microphones.

When it comes to the ports, the X1 Yoga has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0b, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G sub-6GHz, 4G LTE with eSIM and Nano SIM. There’s also a dTPM 2.0 chip, a fingerprint reader, as well as MIL-STD 810H. It also has a decent-sized 57Whr battery.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) will be available from April 2023, starting at $1,859.

ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

The ThinkPad X1 Nano features a traditional, compact form factor. It’s slim, lightweight, and has narrow bezels for a modern and seamless look. It has a 13-inch display with up to 2K resolution and 450 nits of brightness. There’s also an AOFT touch option for selected models. Similar to the other ThinkPads on this list, it comes with an FHD camera and IR MIPI sensor. The X1 Nano weighs just 2.13lbs (0.97kg), and it has the dimensions of 293.2 x 208 x 14.47mm.

Configuration-wise, the ThinkPad X1 Nano has a near identical setup to the other refreshed ThinkPads. It’s equipped with the latest Intel Core processors, and it has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD, and Intel Iris X graphics. Battery wise, it’s powered by a 49.6Whr cell.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2, an HDMI 2.0b, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also packs Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G sub-6GHz, 4G LTE with eSIM and Nano SIM. There’s also a dTPM 2.0 chip, and a fingerprint reader, as well as MIL-STD 810H. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) will be available from April 2023, starting at $1,649.

ThinkVision P27pz-30 & P32pz-30 (Gen 30)

3 Images

Close

The new P-series monitors come with mini-LED displays, supporting 1,152 dimming zones. They’re available in 27-inch and 31.5-inch screen sizes and support HDR10 and HLG formats. They are also DisplayHDR1000-certified, and reach a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Lenovo says that both monitors are excellent for creators, as they include the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB standards and feature flicker-free technology to reduce eye fatigue.

Lenovo’s ThinkColours software enables easy color configuration and management, and can automatically dim the screen when the user steps away, and adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient light.

The new monitors can also connect with USB-C or Thunderbolt-compatible laptops, phones, and tablets, offering up to 40Gbps of data and video transfer through a single USB4 cable. They also support up to 4K monitors via daisy chain, and can deliver up to 15W power to smartphones and 140W to other devices.

The monitors offer three USB Type-C, four Type-A, and two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as Ethernet and DP ports. Lenovo says the stand is made of 90% PCC aluminium, 95% PCC ABS in the rear cover, and 85% PCC ABS in the bezel and stand to reduce waste and be more eco-friendly.

The ThinkVision P32pz-30 will be available from August 2023 for $1,599. The ThinkVision Mini LED P27pz-30 pricing for North America will be announced at a later date, but Lenovo confirmed it’ll cost €1,699 in Europe, and it’ll become available in August 2023.

ThinkVision VoIP Monitors (Gen 30)

3 Images

Close

The new ThinkVision VoIP monitors (T27hv-30, T24mv-30, and T24v-30) include integrated features to enhance and simplify the virtual meeting experiences. The new monitors feature 5MP cameras with infrared sensors, a separate RGB lens and a privacy shutter, a built-in dual microphone with noise cancellation, and two integrated 5W speakers.

The new generation of VoIP monitors includes a dedicated Microsoft Teams button that can immediately launch the application, helping users jump right into conference calls at a press of a button. These monitors also support Windows Hello for a more secure login option.

Lenovo says that these monitors also have a traffic light that can turn red when the users is on a call, or when they’ve spent too much time in front of their monitors. There’s also a distance warning to alarm users when they’re too close to the display. There are also a “human detection and light sensors” that can automatically adjust the screen for blue light.

The new ThinkVision T27hv-30 comes with a 27-inch QHD panel, while the ThinkVision T24mv-30 and T24v-30 sport a 23.8-inch FHD IPS display. The T27hv-30 and T24mv-30 also support USB-C for upstream.

The Lenovo ThinkVision VOIP monitors (T27hv-30, T24mv-30 and T24v-30) will be available from May 2023. Prices are will to start from $519, $399 and $259 respectively.

ThinkVision P49w-30 (Gen 30)

Those who work in front of a dual monitor setup will likely appreciate the new behemoth. The new ThinkVision P49w-30 is an ultrawide, and it measures 49-inch diagonally. It sports a QHD IPS panel and offers a 2000:1 contrast ratio. It has 13 ports, including a docking functionality with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with up to 100W power delivery, and a front-facing USB-C port with a 15W fast charging capability.

3 Images

Close

The monitor supports a wide variety of desktops and laptops, and Lenovo claims it’s a perfect device that can serve as a 2-in-1 solution, without having to deal with all the cables. The monitor can also toggle between two PC sources, which is just a click away. True Split also allows users to split one monitor into two, allowing settings and aspect ratios to be independently adjusted.

The ThinkVision P49w-30 also supports daisy-chaining up to two other double QHD monitors via Thunderbolt 4, and it has two built-in 5W speakers. Additionally, the monitor also supports the ThinkVision MC60 modular camera and microphone. The new Lenovo ThinkVision P49w-30 will be available from June 2023 for $1,699.